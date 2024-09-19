Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment’s Kill goes pan-India with Tamil and Telugu remakes in the works

India’s most violent film, Kill, produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, continues its upward trajectory by adding yet another feather to its cap. After sparking Hollywood interest, with John Wick director Chad Stahelski securing the rights for an international remake, the action-thriller now makes major inroads into South Indian cinema.

Starring Lakshya and supported by a phenomenal ensemble cast featuring Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Tanya Maniktala, Kill expands its reach across India as its Tamil and Telugu remakes are in the works now. The critically acclaimed film’s Telugu and Tamil remakes will be helmed by Ramesh Varma and produced under the banner of A Studios.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill has become a fan-favourite since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it emerged as the runner-up for the People’s Choice Award: Midnight Madness, followed by a successful theatrical release in July 2024.

The film’s unbelievably gory action set pieces, a spine-chilling plot that unfolds on a train, and jaw-dropping performances by the cast have garnered rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. As the film hits a new milestone, its Tamil and Telugu remakes are bound to leave South Indian audiences floored.