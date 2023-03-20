Dharmendra wishes daughter Esha Deol for her action packed role in the web series Hunter

Esha Deol has been getting a lot of praise for her action role in the web series Hunter – Tootega nahi Todega.. Esha had recently given a sneak peek into her character by dropping a teaser on social media.

From Abhishek Bachchan to Tusshar Kapoor and Zayed Khan , fans & well wishers are all were praises for the actor. But the Biggest praise which came from and which touched Esha’s heart was from one and only Daddy Dharmendra – the Ultimate action hero.

The tweet says Congratulations 🥳 and good luck my baby

Esha Deol comes from a family of action heroes and a compliment coming from the man himself is a big thing for her.

Produced by Yoodlee Films- a Saregama Film Division, directed by Prince Dhiman & Alok Batra, Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega will premiere on March 22 on Amazon miniTV for free within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV.