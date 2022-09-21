Dhol: Amit Trivedi’s new single sets the tone for Navratri festivities

After the hugely successful Moti Veraana, composer-singer Amit Trivedi released his latest single ‘Dhol’, recently. The foot tapping number sets the tone for the festive season and is bound to become the go-to track during Navratri celebrations.

Composed and sung by Amit, ‘Dhol’ has been co-sung by Aamir Mir and Asees Kaur. Penned by Jayashri Trivedi, ‘Dhol’ strikes the perfect balance between a melodious track and a fun traditional dance number.

Commenting on the song, Amit Trivedi says, “After the success of Moti Veraana and the love that we recieved for the song, we thought of coming out with ‘Dhol’. The idea was to create a catchy foot tapping number that would make the listener wear their dancing shoes especially since this year garba and dandiya celebrations will be on ground for the first time post the pandemic. I sincerely hope, ‘Dhol’ receives as much love from the audiences as my previous tracks and people enjoy it just as much as we did while making it.” he says.

On the Bollywood front, Amit gears up for two simultaneous releases, R Balki’s ‘Chup-Revenge of the artist’ and Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandana starrer ‘Goodbye’. Amit has composed and sung for both films that will hit the theatres soon.