Dhoom Dhaam trailer: Netizens are all praise for Yami Gautam

The trailer for Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi’s much-anticipated film Dhoom Dhaam is out and if the trailer is anything to go by, the film promises to be a rollercoaster ride of laughter and emotions – another terrific role by the finest stars of this generation.

Fans are excited to see Yami return to the screens in a comedy role after delivering a massive hit last year with Article 370 and having seen her slay in Bala. It surely is a surprise as she begins the year with Dhoom Dhaam with recent back to back successes- box office and critically acclaimed hits.

Following her remarkable performance in Article 370 and embracing motherhood the previous year, Yami begins the year with Dhoom Dhaam. Social media is buzzing with anticipation to witness Yami and Pratik in Dhoom Dhaam, fuelling further excitement for the film.

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans went gaga and immediately called this one to be the most promising portrayals by their favourite star, Yami. Not just a refreshing one, Yami as Koyal owns every scene with her coming timing, crackling chemistry with Pratik and impeccable dialogue delivery.

Praising Yami’s look and performance in the trailer, a fan wrote, “Yami fire nahi, wildfire hai.” Another fan wrote, “Fantastic! Yami Gautam pure fire. Amazing badass trailer.”

A third fan commented, “Yami is on fire again. So happy to see her in a such a badass role.”

2024 belonged to Yami as she delivered a runaway hit with Article 370, which she completely carried on her shoulders. Now she is coming up with Dhoom Dhaam, which has all the ingredients of a digital success. Yami is known to shoulder films to success and be it a subject driven film or a family entertainer, the range as an actor that she possesses is remarkable. Often hailed as a female powerhouse, she is the finest for a reason.

Dhoom Dhaam is directed by Rishab Seth and is produced by Aditya Dhar. The film is set to premiere on Netflix on February 14. The new pairing of Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi has sparked excitement, with netizens eagerly anticipating another of Yami’s versatile and remarkable performances.