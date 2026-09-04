Dhurandhar to Bajirao Mastani: 7 biggest Ranveer Singh blockbusters that made him Bollywood’s biggest hero after Amitabh Bachchan

Ranveer Singh has been consistently delivering unforgettable performances ever since beginning his acting career with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. But after the riotous success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) and Dhurandhar (2025), Ranveer Singh has reached a new high in his career. In a recent poll, he even emerged as India’s second-biggest hero, behind only megastar Amitabh Bachchan. With the Dhurandhar franchise taking his box-office standing to unprecedented heights, it is a good time to revisit the seven biggest worldwide grossers of his career.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge — ₹1,852.43 crore

Ranveer took the intensity of his Dhurandhar character to another level in Dhurandhar The Revenge. As Hamza, aka Jaskirat, the actor brought together raw aggression, emotional depth and mass appeal, turning the character into one of the biggest highlights of the franchise and giving Indian Cinema its most iconic character. With this film, he also became the founder of 1000 crore Hindi net club. Dhurandhar — ₹1,349.65 crore

The character that started the phenomenon. Ranveer’s portrayal of Hamza combined mystery in Dhurandhar, and intensity and an unpredictable edge, creating a completely new screen persona for the actor and powering the film to a historic worldwide run. Padmaavat — ₹571.96 crore

Ranveer completely disappeared into the ruthless Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. From his physical transformation to his menacing body language and wild energy, the performance became one of the most memorable portrayals of a villain in Hindi cinema. Simmba — ₹400.19 crore

As the loud, mischievous and swaggering cop Sangram Bhalerao, Ranveer showcased his effortless comic timing and mass appeal. Simmba allowed him to embrace the full-blown commercial hero and turned the character into a fan favourite. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani — ₹355.61 crore

Rocky was the girl’s favourite character— flamboyant, funny, emotional and larger than life. Yet beneath the Punjabi swagger was a character with genuine warmth and vulnerability, allowing Ranveer to balance comedy, romance and emotion with ease. Bajirao Mastani — ₹355.61 crore

Ranveer transformed himself into the legendary Peshwa Bajirao, bringing tremendous physicality, intensity and emotional vulnerability to the role. His accent, body language and warrior-like presence made the character one of his most acclaimed performances. Gully Boy — ₹238.16 crore

From a warrior and a ruler to a street rapper — Ranveer once again reinvented himself as Murad, an aspiring rapper from Mumbai’s Dharavi. The restrained, deeply personal performance proved his versatility and earned widespread appreciation.

And the next chapter is already taking shape. With Pralay, Ranveer is stepping into an even bigger role — as both lead actor and producer under Maa Kasam Films. After delivering characters as diverse as Bajirao, Khilji, Simmba, Murad and Hamza, Pralay marks another new phase in his journey, this time with Ranveer backing the story from both in front of and behind the camera.