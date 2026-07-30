Dhvani Bhanushali kickstarts her midweek morning with a wholesome banter with her sister over “sister cups”

It’s often the wholesome mornings that sets the mood for the day, those that are filled with quiet moments, cute instances and heartfelt banters, especially with your close ones. Dhvani Bhanushali kickstarted her midweek morning on a similar note, and it’s too adorable to be missed.

Taking to her social media handle, the singer shared a click of a cute mug and indulged in some warm-but-fun banter with her sister, Diya Bhanushali. She stated, “I bought these as sister cups! @bhanushali_diya never uses hers so I took both and now I have them in different colors! Morning!”

Dhvani Bhanushali has firmly established herself as one of India’s leading pop artists, delivering a string of chart-topping hits and building a loyal fanbase across the globe. Recently, the singer was also clicked at a recording studio in the city, sparking curiosity about what’s to come from the Vaaste powerhouse!

As one of India’s highest-viewed female pop artists on YouTube, songs like “Vaaste,” “Psycho Saiyaan,” and “Thank You God” have collectively garnered billions of views, earning her widespread recognition and cementing her place as one of the country’s most successful pop voices. While she continues to scale new heights professionally, she also cherishes the simple moments with her loved ones, making heartfelt glimpses like these all the more endearing for her fans.