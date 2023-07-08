Diana Penty dons Dior at the La Galerie Dior Exhibition at Paris Haute Couture Week

Diana Penty, recently attended the opening of an exhibition at La Galerie Dior, which pays homage to the history of the esteemed fashion house. For the occasion, Penty embraced the spirit of Dior by donning a complete ensemble from the brand.

She wore a tunic-style purple dress with the Dior Indian Purple Motif, a striking pattern that beautifully contrasted with the dress’s minimalist design.The dress featured a rounded neckline and a straight column silhouette, exuding a sense of simplicity and elegance. Penty complemented her outfit with black accessories, adding a touch of refinement to her overall look.

She carried a small CD Signature vanity case, showcasing the iconic Dior logo, and wore the Sunset Thong sandals from Dior. These choices of minimalist and neutral accessories enhanced the timeless and chic aesthetic of her ensemble.By opting for a head-to-toe Dior look, Diana Penty effectively showcased her fashion sensibility and celebrated the brand’s elegant stance.