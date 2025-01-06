Diana Penty talks about her character at Azaad trailer launch

The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming film “Azaad” has been released today. Diana Penty captivates with her raw and authentic portrayal of a traditional, rooted woman from a small village in India, during the pre-independence era. The film also marks her first time collaborating with Ajay Devgn and director Abhishek Kapoor.

When asked about how she prepared for her character at the trailer launch, Diana said, “This is a character I have never played before. I’ve always been considered for more modern, urban roles, but this character is a traditional, small town girl in India’s pre independence period, a world I was very unfamiliar with. So yes, there was a lot of prep to be done to play the part. Most important were the table readings with Abhishek (Kapoor), where we discussed different aspects of this girl’s character. Abhishek shared with me the vision he had in mind for her and I shared with him my ideas and that’s essentially how we created this wholesome person, that I hope I have done justice to while bringing to life! I also did a few drama and character building workshops with a drama coach, which really helped me get under the skin of who she really was. Because the film is set in central India, I did some sessions with a dialect coach as well, so as to get the accent right.”

Talking about why the director Abhishek Kapoor chose Diana for her part, he said, ” I had seen her work earlier. I have never seen her in the avatar that I needed for this character, so I thought about it several times.” He then continued, “She has a very western persona and I wanted a very Indian authentic looking, graceful woman. There were some look tests that we did and the dialect which we wanted her to speak we thought – Will she be able to play that? – So we did several test and readings and she was flowing really well and genuinely brought honesty and integrity to this role.”

“Azaad” which is set to hit the cinemas nationwide on January 17, 2025, also features newcomers Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan, promising a fresh and dynamic cast.