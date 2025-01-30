Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Richa Bhattacharya host Hina Khan for an authentic Bengali feast

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya and his wife, Richa Bhattacharya, recently hosted actress Hina Khan for an intimate dinner, treating her to an authentic Bengali feast. The evening was filled with warmth, laughter, and mouthwatering delicacies, making it a truly special gathering. Apparently, Dibyendu and Hina are basking in the success of their recent project ‘Griha Lakshmi.’

Hina, shared glimpses of the delightful evening on social media. She posted a video showcasing a beautifully laid table, featuring Bengali classics like beguni, paneer, mustard fish, and steamed rice.

Expressing her love for the meal, Hina wrote, “Mustard fish ufff… Bengali khaana. Uffff Kya khaana tha Debu Da… A memorable dinner night at @dibyenduofficial and @bhattacharya.richa place.”

She also shared candid moments with Dibyendu and Richa, capturing the warmth of their hospitality. In one post, she fondly wrote, “Blurry but pure love.” Another cheerful picture showed them laughing together, with Hina playfully urging, “What was the joke… Jaldi wapas bulaao aap donu…”

Dibyendu, who is receiving praise for his recent performance in ‘Griha Lakshmi,’ has an exciting lineup of projects in 2025, further cementing his place as one of the most versatile actors in the industry.

With delicious food, heartfelt conversations, and the Bhattacharyas’ warm hospitality, the evening was a perfect blend of flavors and friendships.