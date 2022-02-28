Dibyendu Bhattacharya on the roll as he is onto his third release for 2022 with Undekhi 2

Dibyendu Bhattacharya has been going places with all the work he has been doing. The actor has proven his versatility over the years, especially with the work he has been doing on OTT. He was most recently seen in SonyLIV show, Rocket Boys, and his character soon became a much talked about one. He also garnered a lot of applause for his performance in the show. Apart from that, he was also a part of Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Looop Lapeta, where he played the antagonist.

And now, SonyLIV, is all set to unveil the second season on ‘Undekhi’, a much awaited crime-thriller. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia, the series directed by Ashish R Shukla.

The series features Dibyendu Bhattacharya as DSP Ghosh, and the first season ended on a cliffhanger with him trying to save Koyal from Rinku. The story ahead, will narrate the tale of a new chapter and pick up from right where it left.

Talking about the same, Dibyendu told us, ”I am very excited as it is my second release with Sony LIV. The show has been a much awaited one and has in fact, been one of the bulding blocks for the OTT platform and it was such a big hit. I have gotten a chance to play a protagonist with this show, and it connect well with the audiences.”

”Seeing me in the show after Criminal Justice did impress the audiences as they were pleasantly surprised at seeing me in a positive role, and they were glad to see how I can play both my parts well. By God’s grace, this year has begun on a high note with my third release coming up in March. I also feel immensely grateful to be able to do all the work that I have been doing. Working on the show has been a great experience as it is a multi-layered role and allows me to explore a lot more about the show, as well as the character,” he added.

”I look forward to seeing the response and depending on the past responses, I am only hopeful that this season and this character too, will receive an equal amount of love,” he concluded.

Set in Manali, “Undekhi” revolves around a horrid crime that takes place one fateful night, and the cat and mouse chase that ensues post that between the perpetrators and the ones seeking justice. The series also features Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Apeksha Porwal, and Ankur Rathee, among others. The series will be streaming from March 4, 2022.