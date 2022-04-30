Dibyendu Bhattacharya shoots for Disney+ Hotstar series Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar

Sidharth Sengupta is gearing up for a web series on Disney+ Hotstar, titled Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar. While the series has been in the news for a while, it will reportedly feature Sumeet Vyas, Ashish Vidyarthi, Aditya Rawal, and Patralekha Paul among others.

And now, the latest we hear is that Dibyendu Bhattacharya, popular for his recent stints in Rocket Boys, Looop Lapeta, among others, will also be a part of the show. Sources close to the production tell us that he is currently shooting in Baku in Azerbaijan and the team has begun the first schedule of the series. Further details about the series are currently under wraps.

Interestingly, this will be a second collaboration for Dibyendu and Sidharth, as they have worked together in Undekhi 1. Dibyendu garnered a lot of applause for his character of DSP Ghosh in the show.

Bhattacharya has been keeping rather busy as he has been shooting for back to back projects including season 2 of Jamtara, Khuda Hafiz Chapter 2, and a show for MX Player. He is truly one of the busiest actors in the web space right now and has been doing immensely varied roles.