Dibyendu Bhattacharya wins big at SPOTT Awards for performance in Jamtara

Dibyendu Bhattacharya has been winning accolades for the performances he has put up in the OTT space. Right from Undekhi to The Gone Game, to the most recent, Ray on Netflix. The actor has always owned the screen space no matter what his role and that, never goes unnoticed.

Among all the work he has done and continues to do, the Netflix show Jamtara is also one that has garnered him a lot of love. While the show’s concept was something that did grab everyone’s attention, his performance in a supporting role was just as powerful as ever. And it has caught on the web space as he has won Gold at Brand Equity’s SPOTT Awards.

He bagged the awards under the entertainment category for ‘Performance in a Supporting Role: Male’ for the web series Jamtara. With streaming platforms receiving increased recognition in the current day and age, this sure comes across as a much-deserved nomination.

Talking about the same, Dibyendu says, ”As actors, we are always looking to do quality work, and when that receives recognition of any kind, it is always overwhelming. I have never paid heed to whether or not the role is big or small, but what I do think is important is that it is impactful. Jamtara as a show continues to be an absolute success and it does deserve all the accolades it can receive. I am glad that I can contribute to it too. I am proud to be associated with a show that has an incredible team and the experience was a delightful one as well. I am sincerely thankful to everyone on the team.”

Meanwhile, Dibyendu is also gearing up for an upcoming film with Ribhu Dasgupta and will return as OC Biaswa Pathak for the second season of Jamtara. The actor is currently shooting in Lucknow for season 2 of the Netflix show.