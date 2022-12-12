Digangana Suryavansh wins hearts as she joins Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi who’s known for her phenomenal acting skills, good looks and kind-hearted nature, is winning hearts yet again as she recently joined the Bharat jodo Yatra with politician Rahul Gandhi. Read on to know what the beauty has to say about it!

Digangana, who’s been shooting back to back for several films as well as web shows, has been as busy as a bee! The young starlet has recently taken out time to join a beautiful cause along side Rahul Gandhi and this has been winning peoples hearts!

The actress is known for her peaceful and empathetic nature and her joining the rally just justifies her beautiful nature further. Talking about the peace rally, the actress took to her social media to write, ‘Very happy to have been a part of the #BharatJodoYatra Thank you Rajasthan for the warm welcome and wonderful hospitality. Thank you Rahul Gandhi ji and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji’

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen playing the lead role in the Hindi Web Showstopper, and also the upcoming Hindi film the battle of Bhima Koregaon opposite actor Arjun Rampal. The actress has also established a strong hold in the south space and has been deliberate back to back hits from films like Seetimaarr to Crazy Fellow.