Digangana Suryavanshi and Rohan Vinod Mehra’s Darare Dil becomes a hit – fans confuse it for a film

With countless songs backed by large record labels releasing each day, popular actors starring in music videos has become quite a common phenomenon. The latest addition to the music videos hit list is Darare Dil starring actors Digangana Suryavanshi and Rohan Vinod Mehra. But what caught our attention is how many viewers are confusing it with a movie. Read on to know how the fans reacted to the duo’s new hit song.

While most mainstream music videos are ‘formulated’ in scenic locations with a dab of romance and groovy moves, Darare Dil delivers to the viewers more than what’s expected from a regular music video. With a heart-wrenching storyline and phenomenal performance by both Digangana and Rohan, it’s no surprise that the fans are confusing the song with a full-fledged film. Read on to know what the fans had to say about the song.

One user wrote “Is it just me or this looks like a full-on movie! Their chemistry is something else!”, while another user wrote, “In a world full of remixes it’s truly refreshing to see a song with so much sentimental value! And no doubt the acting is next level”.

The duo’s chemistry and acting in the song has been much-appreciated and made the music video an instant hit among the listeners. The song crossed over a million views in just a day. Digangana Suryavanshi is currently shooting for her upcoming web show Showstopper where she’s the leading lady, while Bazaar actor Rohan Mehra will be soon starring in 420 IPC playing the role of a young lawyer.