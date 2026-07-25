Digangana Suryavanshi extends support to student protest against paper leak while recovering from dental surgery

Actor and entrepreneur Digangana Suryavanshi has publicly voiced her support for the ongoing student protests against the recent examination paper leak, even as she recovers from a dental procedure involving stitches in her gums.

Speaking on the matter, Suryavanshi said, “I got stitches in the gum, and I can’t even begin to tell you how much I hate the timing of this. I wish I could personally be there for the students’ protest. It makes me extremely angry to see zero accountability towards the paper leak. Honestly, accountability has just been missing in general. I’m beyond proud of our generation for raising the right questions fearlessly and standing together in this.”

Alongside her statement, Suryavanshi shared visuals showing police using water cannons against protesting students, drawing further attention to the response by authorities during the demonstrations.

Her remarks add to a growing wave of public commentary from members of the entertainment industry on the paper leak controversy, which has triggered widespread student protests over the past few weeks. The protests centre on demands for transparency, accountability and reform in the examination process.

Known primarily for her work in television and film, Suryavanshi has in recent months used her public platform to speak on issues beyond her professional work, reflecting a broader trend of public figures engaging directly with civic and social matters.