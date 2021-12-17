Digangana Suryavanshi gives us royal princess vibes in violet lehenga at Ankita Lokhande’s wedding

Digangana Suryavanshi who’s lovingly called princess by her fans has always impressed us with her elegant and sophisticated sense of style. The actress recently attended the much-awaited Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding, and stood out like no other.

The young actress wore a violet colored lehenga with heavy golden print on it. The beautiful neckline of the top added to its beauty and exposed her toned collar bone. She paired the lehenga with a beautiful golden potli and accessorised with purple and gold bangles and dangling earrings.

She yet again kept her makeup minimal with sober pink lips and a simple studded bindi. Her gently tonged hair help enhance her soft and feminine features and the color violet is definitely doing her a lot of justice.

After delivering the hit film Seetimaarr down south opposite actor Gopichand, Digangana will soon be seen in the upcoming Hindi film, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon opposite actor Arjun Rampal.