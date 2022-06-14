Digangana Suryavanshi has praises pouring in even four years after Jalebi release

While films may come and go, but some movies leave a mark on people’s hearts and linger around in their minds even years after their release. One such film is Mahesh Bhatt’s Jalebi. After its release in 2018, we see that it’s still being talked about in 2022. Read on to know more.

Jalebi, that marked acclaimed actress Digangana Suryavanshi’s Bollywood debut along with the film Fryday that was also released on the same day, is an interesting and thought-provoking love story that stars actress Digangana Suryavanshi, Varun Mitra and Rhea Chakraborty in the lead roles.

Recently, we noticed the actress retweeted a review by a netizen praising her, and it just goes to show that the actress’s phenomenal performance is still continuing to make headlines. The tweet read, ‘Just watched #Jalebi a 2018 movie & what stood out for me was the second lead in the film @DiganganaS , wonder why I haven’t seen more of her! Yes there were also others, amongst whom @varunmitra19 stood out too, the leading lady didn’t impress me’.

Responding to the tweet, Digangana wrote, ‘I’m so touched and glad that you considered writing your thoughts here, made my day! Also I hope you get to see more of my work soon.. thanks a lot sir’.

I’m so touched and glad that you considered writing your thoughts here, made my day! Also I hope you get to see more of my work soon.. thanks a lot sir 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Z5qHZeE31S — DiganganaSuryavanshi (@DiganganaS) June 9, 2022

Around the time of the film release, director Mahesh Bhatt also went onto praise the actress. He said, “Digangana came as a sparkling brook into Jalebi. She just dazzled me with her scenes being fresh & with no prior reference to her acting. She’s a talent one needs to look out for”.

After performing phenomenally in films like Jalebi, Fryday and even south films like Seetimaar, Hippi, Digangana is set out to further impress the audience with her upcoming films and web shows. The actress will soon be seen in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon opposite Arjun Rampal, the Telugu film, Crazy Fellow opposite Aadi and leading the web show, Showstopper, among a couple of other projects.