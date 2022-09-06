Digangana Suryavanshi has unsual resemblance to Madhubala in these pictures

In the current times where photoshop and cosmetic surgeries are unfortunately considered usual prerequisites to looking the part of the glamour world, there’s a silent desire among the audience to witness a beauty who’s real inside-out, and untouched by the beauty standards created by the society.

In a quest for time defying beauties, we often find ourselves going back to evergreen yesteryear beauties like Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, and Madhubala.

Now to the relief of many, we still have a b-town beauty who stands unshakeable by the typical beauty standards of today’s times; and she is Jalebi actress Digangana Suryavanshi. Her name is synonymous to qualities like humbleness, kindness and is a powerhouse of talent.

In her latest pictures, the actress seems to carry an unusual resemblance to yesteryear beauty icon and actress, Madhubala. Scroll to have a look at some of the latest pictures that the actress posted on her social media that’ll leave you mesmerized!