Digangana Suryavanshi launches an app to strengthen the bond with her fans

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi who is known for being part of both Bollywood as well as South films recently launched a fan mobile application to help strengthen her bond with her fans. The app seems to be an ultimate treat to her fans!

Talking about her newly launched app, she says, “The app is all things positive, and has also been made with an intention to not just spread smiles, but help bring about a positive change in people’s lives”. Through this app, my fans will get to see me for who I am in real life, as opposed to what they’ve been seeing me as in reel life”.

The pretty actress has one of the most ‘dedicated’ fan bases from across the globe, with most of them being in India and Indonesia. Even with a fanbase this strong, Digangana chooses to always stay grounded and has launched the app to ‘give the love back’ to her fans. The pretty actress launched the app on Valentine’s Day, and the content on the application looks very promising!

Digangana has two films in tow to release this year; one Bollywood film, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, and the other one being the Telugu film, Seetimaarr.