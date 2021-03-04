Digangana Suryavanshi looks as fresh as a daisy in latest social media post

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi who’s known for her excellent acting skills, and charming looks, appears as fresh as a daisy in her latest social media pictures. The actress recently posted pictures of her looking like a breath of fresh air. Check out some of her pictures in yellow.

Owing to her simple yet classy sense of style, the actress chose to wear a lemon yellow dress and is seen posing with delicate pink flowers. The v-shaped neck and the frills of the dress bring a beautiful feminine touch to the dress.

The actress has always chosen outfits that exude sophistication, grace, and effortless style. “Fashion to me is comfort and grace,” she says. Well, her fashion choices definitely reflect her definition of style.

The pretty actress is currently shooting three films! With The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Seetimaarr and another untitled Telugu film, Digangana seems to have a lot on her plate!