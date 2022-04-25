Digangana Suryavanshi looks super cute in floral dress at airport

While most actors like to really dress up and go glam for their airport looks, Bollywood’s sweetheart Digangana Suryavanshi likes to keep it casual and cute as she travels from one city to another for her shoots. The actress who’s made her mark in both South as well as the Hindi film industry was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking adorable in floral. Check our her pictures!

Jalebi movie actress, Digangana has always maintained a low profile in public, but let’s her work talk for herself instead. The actress who looks equally pretty without makeup loves to flaunt her flawless bare faced makeup at every chance she can. With her long locks, symmetrical features and envious physique, Digangana is one of the most naturally beautiful actors in Bollywood currently.

The actress had an early morning flight today to Hyderabad perhaps to shoot for her upcoming South films. The B-town beauty wore a floral dress, paired it up with minimal jewellery and left her beautiful tresses down, keeping it effortless and pretty as ever.

Digangana will next be seen in the upcoming web show Showstopper that also stars Shweta Tiwari, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles. Her fans also await her next Bollywood film, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon where she’ll be seen opposite Arjun Rampal.