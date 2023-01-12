Digangana Suryavanshi looks uber cool as she attends a polo event in town

Digangana Suryavanshi is one of those few artists who has surprised her with the versatility in creative interests time and again. Apart from her phenomenal acting skills, the actress also loves to sing, write and compose music ! While the pretty actress may rarely be seen at events and parties owing to her busy schedule, she makes sure that the ones that she does attend are worthwhile. The starlet was recently seen at a Polo event looking extremely gorgeous. Scroll along to see pics.

Digangana, is lovingly called Princess by her fans, was seeing at a high profile Polo event in town. The actress was scene wearing a beige sweatshirt paired with denim jeans and sunglasses. She kept her makeup minimal as usual and more hoop earrings that accentuate her pretty features.

The actress has previously also posted pictures of her with horses where she looked absolutely ethereal! Check them out below!

On the work front, will soon make her web debut the Hindi Web series Showstopper, and will also be seen in her upcoming film The Battle of Bhima Koregaon opposite Arjun Rampal.