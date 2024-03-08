Digangana Suryavanshi shares serene pictures with parents from Somnath on Mahashivratri

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi treated her fans by sharing beautiful pictures from her recent visit to the sacred Somnath Temple with her parents. The actress posted the pictures on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, and wrote, ‘Har Har Mahadev. Aap sabhi ko Maha Shivratri ki dheer sari shubhkamnaen’

Known for her spiritual nature and deep-rooted beliefs, Digangana Suryavanshi has always maintained a close connection with her faith. The actress frequently accompanies her parents on their pilgrimages to temples across the country, emphasizing the importance of family and tradition in her life.

In the pictures, the actress is seen looking gorgeous, color-coordinating with her parents in pink! With her minimal makeup and flawless skin, her beauty has us in total awe!

The young starlet even visited the iskon temple in Santa Monica with her parents on the New Year during her vacation Los Angeles!

As the nation celebrates Mahashivratri, Digangana’s pictures serve as a reminder of the timeless traditions and values that bind us together as a society. In a world filled with chaos and uncertainty, her unwavering faith and commitment to her family serve as source of hope and inspiration for many!

The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming projects, and will soon be seen in multiple projects including the web series Showstopper, Pon Kumaran’s Tamil film Mahal, and her upcoming big banner Telugu film where she’ll be seen opposite Ashwin Babu.