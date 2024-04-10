Digangana Suryavanshi turns heads in pink at Maidan screening

Digangana Suryavanshi stole the spotlight at the star-studded screening of the upcoming film “Maidan,” directed by Boney Kapoor and starring Ajay Devgan. The event, held at a prestigious Mumbai venue, witnessed a glamorous display of fashion and talent, with Digangana emerging as one of the evening’s standout fashionistas.

Wearing a breathtaking pink dress with a V neckline, Digangana exuded princess vibes as she graced the red carpet. The actress perfectly complemented her attire with delicate gold accessories, including a necklace, pearl and gold bracelet, and a chic peach-colored sling bag, adorned with a cute accessory.

With matching heels adding an extra touch of sophistication, Digangana opted for a minimalist makeup look, allowing her natural beauty to shine through. Her luscious locks left down, which added to her radiant aura, as she got all our attention with her divine look!

Known for her effortless sense of style, Digangana’s choice of outfit at the “Maidan” screening reaffirmed her position as a fashion icon among the gen z. The actress effortlessly blended glamour with grace, earning loads of compliments through the night!

In addition to Digangana, the event saw the presence of other esteemed personalities from Bollywood, including lead hero of the film, Ajay Devgn , Bonney Kapoor and daughter Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Mannara Chopra, Shabana Azmi, and Javed Akhtar. While Mannara opted for a chic white top paired with a long denim skirt, Sanya embraced casual attire for the occasion, and Janhavi turned up in a white suit.