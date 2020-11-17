Digangana Suryavanshi’s Diwali outfits are giving us serious fashion goals!

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi who’s known for her roles in South as well as Bollywood films like Hippi and Jalebi is giving us some serious Diwali outfit goals.

The pretty actress wore three different outfits for the festival with each look being totally different from the other. From a navy blue lehenga to a pastel saree and lehenga, three of the outfits look absolutely stunning.

Digangana sported a navy blue sequined lehenga with tonged hair, and long blue dazzling earrings. She completed the look with a full-sleeved navy blue long jacket.

For the saree look, the actress seems to have experimented with her look and mixed both traditional and western. The well-fitted top was a beautiful cream color while the bottom was a Venetian Green colored fishtail cut skirt with a saree pallu attached to it.

For the third look, the actress went for a rather simple look with blue and pink pastel colored cotton kurta, as she posed with diyas.

Digangana looked equally pretty in all looks and pulled them all off with ease. It just goes to show that she can definitely pull off any look whether it’s western or traditional.