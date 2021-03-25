Digangana Suryavanshi’s look in maroon pinafore dress won over our hearts

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi who’s popular for her roles in films like Jalebi and FryDay was recently spotted outside a salon in Mumbai, and looked absolutely adorable!

The Bollywood actress was seen wearing a maroon pinafore dress over a crisp white shirt. Digangana who usually likes to keep her style simple, looked rather different than her usual self as she stepped out of the salon.

She teamed up her dress with a maroon Gucci sling bag and a maroon boots. As usual, she kept the makeup minimal and accessorised with gold hoop earrings.

The actress is currently shooting for two Telugu films, Seetimaarr and J1, and one Hindi film, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon.