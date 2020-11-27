Digital Star Sejal Kumar releases her latest single Khali Khali

Riding on the success of her debut single ‘Aisi Hun’, Digital Creator Sejal Kumar pushes the envelope with the release of her latest song ‘Khali Khali’. The music video is all set to release today on her YouTube channel.

The hummable melody that connects with you instantly and hits you right in the feels has been written, composed and sung by Sejal. It talks about being ‘Khali Khali’ with that one special person with whom even doing absolutely nothing doesn’t feel empty. In fact ‘Khali Khali’ makes you feel comfortable and wholesome. Sejal wrote this whimsical track when she was casually rehearsing another song on her ukulele, which brought back memories of the time she spent in Mumbai in her tiny-cosy apartment.

The entire song was written in 30 minutes, recorded in another week and the video was ready in 2 weeks. Full of warmth and charm, the track redefines the expression of emptiness and takes you down a dreamy memory lane.

Talking about the song, Sejal Kumar said, “Giving a whole new meaning to emptiness, the song expresses my feelings on how there is no need to say anything or do anything, just sitting Khali Khali with that one person is enough! This lockdown has been tough on all of us and a few who specially have been away from their homes. I wanted to capture the essence, that being ‘Khali Khali’ is sometimes all that you need. While writing down the song I deeply felt every word.”

The music video was shot by Tushar Dixit at Sejal’s house, recreating the magic and aesthetics, and features Sejal and her friend Bharat Subramaniam. “I believe ‘Khali Khali’ is a song that my audience would love and dedicate to their loved ones”, added Sejal. The original track composed by Sejal has been produced by Saptak Chatterjee, with Vinod Arora on the guitars.

“Khali Khali” follows the release of Sejal’s first original track, ‘Aisi Hun’ that has over 1 Million streams across platform. This was in partnership with Creators for Change with YouTube & Michelle Obama Foundation to support Girls Education Globally to support girls education globally.