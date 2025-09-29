DIGJAM welcomes Deepak Tijori as the new face of the brand

DIGJAM, one of India’s most iconic suiting brands, proudly announces the onboarding of celebrated actor and filmmaker Deepak Tijori as its official Brand Ambassador.

With a career spanning decades and a personality that reflects confidence, class, and charisma, Deepak Tijori perfectly embodies the spirit of the DIGJAM Man — sharp, refined, and timeless.

This partnership marks a significant chapter in DIGJAM’s journey, as the brand continues to redefine contemporary style while staying true to its legacy of craftsmanship and elegance.

Deepak Tijori represents the perfect blend of tradition and modernity — values that mirror the DIGJAM ethos. We are thrilled to have him as the face of our brand as we move into an exciting new era,” said Ajay Agarwal CEO of DIGJAM.

I’m honored to join hands with Digjam, a brand that exemplifies craftsmanship, heritage and contemporary elegance. In today’s world, a suit is more than just attire — it’s a statement of who you are. Digjam’s commitment to quality, design innovation and attention to detail resonates with me, and I look forward to being a part of its journey” said Deepak Tijori

As the DIGJAM Man, Deepak Tijori will feature in a series of brand campaigns and initiatives that celebrate sartorial excellence, classic tailoring, and the enduring appeal of Indian menswear.