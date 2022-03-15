Diipa Büller-Khosla becomes the first Indian influencer to walk BAFTA’s red carpet

Shattering glass ceilings and marking firsts comes naturally to Diipa Büller-Khosla! Well, we say that for a reason. After becoming the first Indian influencer to be invited by Harvard Business School as a speaker, she has added another feather to her glorious hat.

Diipa Büller-Khosla became the first Indian influencer to walk the coveted BAFTA’s red carpet. The digital star opted for an archive GIVENCHY dress for the big event, accentuated with silver jewellery and a sleek hairdo. She looked nothing less than a dream herself on the red carpet.

Her red carpet look became instantly famous on the internet, with users across the globe flooding the comment of Diipa Büller-Khosla with love and appreciation.

Sharing the big news on Instagram, Diipa Büller-Khosla wrote, “I attended the BAFTAS for the first time yesterday – and to put it lightly, it was definitely a pinch me moment. Looking passed all the glam and lights, this moment made me think of how blessed I am with the opportunity to represent India globally. Me, a women who started with nothing but posting a few pictures on Instagram, with a dream to become so much more and have so much more impact.”

“Here I am today, a woman, a mother and a representative to all those who aspire to make their dreams come true. A win for one of us, is a win for all of us 🇮🇳 ❤️,” she further wrote.