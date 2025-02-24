Dil To Pagal Hai to re-release on February 28

Yash Raj Films is ending the romantic month with the re-release of Dil To Pagal Hai. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor, the blockbuster film is set to re-release on February 28.

Directed by legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal Hai ruled the box office in 1997, emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood film of the year.

The film also ruled the awards show. Dil To Pagal Hai won three National Awards, seven Filmfare Awards, and several other awards.

The film, known for its soulful music, mesmerizing dance sequences, and unforgettable dialogues, remains a cult favorite among fans of Bollywood romance.