Diljit Dosanjh endorses PM Modi’s dream of making India the epicenter of global music and entertainment at WAVES Summit 2025

In an inspiring New Year’s Day meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence, legendary Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed plans for India to become a global hub for music and entertainment.

Their conversation, captured in a video uploaded on PM Modi’s official YouTube channel, has sparked excitement about the upcoming Waves Summit 2025.

Diljit proposed the idea of a global music festival to showcase India’s unparalleled talent, referencing international events like Coachella. “Even if we’re sitting at a dhaba in Rajasthan and someone sings melodiously, their art rivals that of professional performers. India has such immense, untapped talent,” he remarked, emphasising the potential for India to host an event that draws audiences from across the globe.

It was at this point when PM Modi opened up and said “I have a dream”. PM Modi continued, “I have been thinking about it for many years, but now I am doing it. (The) Waves (Summit). This is my proposition. Such a large country and the largest number of films are made in this country (Diljit expresses his concurrence). We have the largest creative industry here (Diljit repeats the words in agreement). So I am creating a big movement called WAVES.”

Diljit listened, visibly in awe as PM Modi narrated how Diljit Dosanjh’s dream of India becoming a world musical stage will come soon true. “I am getting the world’s creative talents here (In India) during April (2025). Now the centre of the world’s creativity will be India,” PM Modi said as he also narrated the story of his meeting with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel where he told her how India’s daily life is entrenched in music and there are musical notes (Raaga) for every part of the day, from sunrise to sunset.

The Waves World Summit 2025, scheduled for April, aims to position India as a hub for global creativity and collaboration. Inspired by events like the World Economic Forum in Davos, the summit will feature a mix of music, arts, and cultural discussions.

PM Modi had announced that India will organise and host WAVES in 2024’s last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address to the nation on December 29.