Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour produced by Saregama Live and Ripple Effect Studio kicks off to a rousing reception in Delhi

Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour kicked off last night at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and wow, it did deliver! With over 40,000 fans filling the stadium, the energy was unreal, creating a VIBE that was simply unforgettable. Produced by Saregama India Ltd. and Ripple Effect Studio, the show was crafted to be more than a concert, it was a celebration of music, unity, and that rare connection Diljit shares with his fans. It’s safe to say this kickoff is just the beginning of a tour that people will be talking about for ages.

As Diljit stepped onto the stage, the stadium came alive with cheers of “Diljit, we love you!” and “Punjabi aa gaye oye!” The energy was insane, and fans joined him word-for-word from the very first note of G.O.A.T., kicking off the night with an unbeatable vibe. From there, he kept the excitement rolling with crowd-favorites like 5 Taara and Do You Know, creating one unforgettable moment after another. And when he got to the anthem Born to Shine, the entire crowd was on their feet, singing in perfect harmony—it was truly a night to remember!

After his power-packed performance, Diljit Dosanjh said, “After a series of international performances, returning to Delhi felt like a heartfelt homecoming. The love from the crowd was palpable and it reminded me why I do what I do. Every cheer and every voice from the audience made me feel so connected with everyone in the audience. I’m deeply grateful for the overwhelming response, and I can’t wait to perform again in Delhi today!”

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India Ltd. said, “Working with Diljit for the past three years, from international shows to this grand national tour, has been an extraordinary experience! The performance in Delhi was nothing short of spectacular, showcasing the magic of Diljit Dosanjh. He is truly raising the bar for live concerts in India and setting a new standard for artists everywhere. His hardworking ethics and his humility are a lesson for everyone. Witnessing the fans’ excitement and energy reaffirmed Saregama’s commitment to creating unforgettable experiences!”

Sonali Singh, CEO of Ripple Effect Studio, shared, “Last night was magical! Diljit brought such a powerful presence to the stage, and the audience response was just incredible, a blend of joy, nostalgia, and pure excitement. Seeing fans connect with Diljit on such a deep level is exactly what we hoped for. And this is just the beginning. I can’t wait to see how the rest of the tour continues to bring fans together for more unforgettable nights.”

After last night’s amazing show, fans are excitedly looking forward to the second performance in Delhi and the India tour as it heads to other cities.

The Dil-Luminati Tour, brought to life by Saregama Live and Ripple Effect Studio, is presented by Pixel by HDFC Bank, with support from co-sponsors Levi’s and Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water, along with associate partners Coca-Cola India, Lemon the investment app, and Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic.

In Diljit’s words, “Dil-Luminati is about bringing people together.” Get ready, India, this tour promises memories to last a lifetime!