Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films’ blockbuster Chhaava to release in Telugu because of popular demand

The movie will be distributed by GA2 Pictures and will premiere in theatres across Andhra Pradesh starting March 7, 2025.

Riding high on an unprecedented wave of admiration and fan fervor, Chhaava, the historical epic chronicling the valiant life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is all set to make its grand debut in Telugu! The film, originally released in Hindi, will now be dubbed and theatrically released in Telugu on March 7, 2025, responding to overwhelming audience demand.

The Telugu release of Chhaava will be helmed by none other than GA2 Pictures, the prestigious distribution arm of Geetha Arts, a powerhouse in South Indian cinema. With a legacy of distributing over 300 blockbuster Telugu, Hindi, and English films, they are the perfect partner to ensure Chhaava reaches every corner of the Telugu-speaking audience.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, with Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai. Since its release on February 14, the film has been on a record-breaking spree, surpassing ₹417.20 crore GBOC in India in just 11 days!

With its gripping storytelling, stellar performances, and a powerful tribute to the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava continues to reign supreme in the hearts of audiences. The Telugu version aims to amplify this cultural and cinematic movement further, ensuring that the story of the fearless warrior reaches and inspires even more people. Brace yourselves—the roar of Chhaava is about to echo in Telugu!