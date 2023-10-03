Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films unveils a lineup of 10 theatrical releases

Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, renowned for their track record of producing both commercial blockbusters and critically acclaimed films, is set to captivate audiences with their upcoming theatrical releases. Established in 2005, Maddock Films has been at the forefront of Indian cinema, with Dinesh Vijan, the visionary behind hits like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Stree, Luka Chuppi, Badlapur, Cocktail, Hindi Medium and many more.

Fresh from the success of their recent hit, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films is excited to unveil an impressive theatrical lineup of 10 films, promising entertainment to cinephiles.

List of Maddock Films upcoming theatrical releases –

Happy Teachers Day – 27th Oct, 2023

Directed By: Mikhil Musale

Cast: Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Bhaygashree, Subodh Bhave. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s untitled next – 9th Feb,2024

Directed By: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia.

A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation. Munjhya – 29th March, 2024

Directed By: Aditya Sarpotdar

Cast: Abhay Verma, Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh, S Satyaraj. Tehran – 26th April, 2024

Directed By: Arun Gopalan

Cast: John Abraham, Manushi Chillar, Neeru Bajwa Stree 2 – 30th August, 2024

Directed By: Amar Kaushik

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana.

A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation. Sky Force – 2nd October, 2024

Directed By: Sandeep Kewlani & Abhishek Anil Kapur

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya.

A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation. Chaava – 6th December, 2024

Directed By: Laxman Utekar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna Ekkis – 10th January, 2025

Directed By: Sriram Raghavan

Cast: Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat Vampires of Vijaynagar- 14th February, 2025

Directed By: Aditya Sarpotdar

A Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan presentation. Diler- 10th April, 2025

Directed By: Kunal Deshmukh

Get ready for a cinematic experience like no other as Maddock Films continues to bring compelling stories to the silver screen. Stay tuned for these exciting releases.