Director Anees Bazmee celebrates 27 years of Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee recently celebrated 27 years of his much-loved romantic comedy Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha. Sharing a nostalgic post on Instagram, he wrote, “Still can’t believe how much love this film continues to receive. Forever grateful to the audience for making it what it became.”

Starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol, the film is a Hindi adaptation of French Kiss and follows a woman’s unexpected journey of love. Its music by Jatin-Lalit remains timeless even today. The film was a massive box office success and is still fondly remembered by fans for its charm and chemistry between the leads.

Bazmee, known for hits like Welcome, No Entry, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Ready, Singh Is Kinng, and Mubarakan, has built a reputation for delivering successful entertainers that connect with a wide audience.