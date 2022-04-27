Director Arun Matheswaran talks about casting Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan for Saani Kaayidham

After surprising everyone with a firecracker of a debut film Rocky, filmmaker Arun Matheswaran is back with yet another cracker, Saani Kaayidham that is all set for a global premiere on 6 May on Prime Video. The revenge action-drama brings together star actress Keerthy Suresh and acclaimed director Selvaraghavan. Through the edge-of-the-seat narrative, the film takes us through a generational curse that comes true when an unnerving injustice is inflicted upon the protagonist and her family.

Speaking about casting the versatile Keerthy Suresh in the lead role, Arun says, “I watched Mahanati and loved her performance in the film, so I had her in my mind for Saani Kaayidham. Moreover, the role she plays is one such character that she hadn’t done before. So, I thought she would be the right choice, who brings in a breath of fresh air with some wildness. She was the first choice and I am glad she came onboard.”

Not only did the director take a leap of faith with his leading lady, he also was quite confident on who he wanted to cast as her brother. He adds, “Selva Sir is a big name in the industry and a well-known director. I thought it would be a wild option to cast him.”

Revealing his thoughts while approaching the director to act in Saani Kaayidham, Arun says, “Siddharth (creative producer) is close friends with Selva Sir, so it was easy to approach him. Everyone had their apprehensions since he hasn’t acted in any film before nor was he interested. But I just wanted to give it a shot, so I met him and narrated the story and he loved it.”

Continuing further about his experience of directing a director in front of the camera, Arun adds, “I saw him as a director and was sceptical if he would give suggestions or if we would go into an awkward zone where we wouldn’t understand each other, but he refuted all these thoughts. He trusted me completely.”

Produced under the banner of Screen Scene Media Entertainment, Saani Kaayidham will premiere worldwide exclusively on Prime Video on 6 May. The film will also be available as Chinni in Telugu and as Saani Kaayidham in Malayalam.