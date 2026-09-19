Director David Ayer Hails Brad Pitt’s performance in Heart of the Beast

The upcoming survival thriller Heart of the Beast , starring Brad Pitt, marks his reunion with director David Ayer. Fresh off the massive success of F1, Pitt trades the racetrack for the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness in a far more intimate, stripped-down story. He plays Special Forces officer James Belmont, who along with his combat dog, Odin, is left stranded after a devastating plane crash and must fight to survive against the elements.

Heart of the Beast brings together David Ayer and Brad Pitt, who previously worked together on Fury, in which Pitt played a battle-hardened tank commander. When the script came to Ayer, he never considered anyone but Pitt for the role of James — a demanding, near-wordless part that would test any actor.

After writing screenplays for Oscar-nominated films such as U-571 (Jonathan Mostow, 2000) and Training Day (Antoine Fuqua, 2001), Ayer began directing in 2005 and has since delivered gritty, character-driven thrillers and crime dramas for more than two decades, including End of Watch (2012), Fury (2014) and The Beekeeper (2024).

“I knew his acting process could be very intense, but he went above and beyond,” says the director. “It was cold and miserable on set every day, but Brad was willing to forgo his own comfort to get inside this character. There’s nowhere for an actor to hide in this film, so it was critical to have an actor like Brad, who knows how to tell a story physically. He delivers an incredible performance that, in my opinion, is one of his best.”

This was Ayer’s first experience working extensively with animals, and he admits he was initially apprehensive. “I’m not going to lie,” he says. “That first week with the dogs had me a little worried, but Brad had it under control. By the end of the shoot, I was pretty sure-handed about what I was doing. It was a real honor to work with Brad again, and for him to place his trust in me as a director. I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved. In fact, I have been told that this is one of the best dog performances ever.”

Heart of the Beast also features J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe. The film is written by Cameron Alexander, and produced by Olivia Hamilton, Marty Bowen, David Ayer, and Brad Pitt, with Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, and Zack Conroy as executive producers.

Produced by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, Heart of the Beast arrives exclusively in cinemas across India on 25th September 2026.