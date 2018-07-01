Director Deepak Pandey gets MTV Roadies fame Raj Kumar to Join EORTV’s next You Complete Me

Director, Deepak Pandey gets MTV Roadies fame actor, Raj Kumar on EORTV’s next original titled ‘You Complete Me’. Raj Kumar will be playing one of the lead actors in the show along with actors Punit Bhatia and Luviena Lodh. The web show is all set to explore bisexual relationships and talk about the bigger story of ‘Love is Love.’ India’s First LGBTQ focused platform EORTV’s show is directed by Deepak Pandey & produced by Dreamzz Images.

Actor Raj Kumar has quite a huge fan following across social media and was also in news when he came out and spoke about his journey of being an official stripper and pole dancer at one point in time. In ‘You Complete Me’, Raj Kumar plays a love interest of Punit Bhatia. The plotline explores complex relationship dynamics that exists in the society and the lead characters will be seen navigating such dynamics.

Speaking about this role, Raj said, “I have played varied characters in my acting span of 6 years, but this role of Preet in ‘You Complete Me’ is very different. Preet is a complete giver and an intense character. He leaves no stone unturned to get what he loves because he’s sensitive about his emotions. It is not easy to show such varied and sensitive emotions on screen through just one role. I am very sure; audiences will connect with us and what we are trying to portray in a strong way and it will be amazing if we can have a positive impact on them.”.

Speaking about the show, Director, Deepak Pandey said, “Relationship dynamics are always complex be it within straight people or people from the LGBTQ community. Human heart is very changeable which holds true for anyone. You Complete Me is a story about intense human relationships which we see around us in everyday lives. Our stories aim to integrate the LGBTQ community into the mainstream, when you see their problems are no different from ours. it’s easier to accept them as a part of the mainstream”.

The trio recently shot for the promotions of their show. You Complete Me is slated to stream soon on EORTV.