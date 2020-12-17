Director Girish Malik’s Torbaaz trends in top 10 spots in over 15 countries!

Director Girish Malik has once again proved his prowess as a storyteller with his recent release Torbaaz. The film, starring Sanjay Dutt opened on Netflix with heartfelt response from viewers.

Now, just within a handful of days of its release, the film has claimed exceptional response.

What is more interesting is that Torbaaz, is not trending only in India but also on international lands of, Singapore, UAE, Dubai, Sri Lanka,Lebanon, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Pakistan, Qatar, Morocco, Nigeria, Greece, Oman, CyprusCyprus and Hong Kong.

Talking about this, the award-winning director says, ” It’s a great feeling that Torbaaz is being loved by people in different countries. This film is the entire team’s labour of love and has been made with a lot of hardworking. The whole message of the film is the importance of retaining peace and innocence and I feel such a story needs to be told”

Girish’s first directorial Jal, was also acclaimed internationally. The film has not just won multiple accolades on Indian and international platforms.