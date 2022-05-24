Director Jitesh Kumar Parida showcases the trailer and Poster of his upcoming film T at Cannes Film Festival

Director Jitesh Kumar Parida’s much-awaited film ‘T’ showcased its trailer and poster at the 75th Cannes Film Festival at the India pavilion. The film becomes the first film to highlight issues and struggles of the transgender community and is based on the real-life story of Meghna Sahoo.

The poster and the trailer received a great response at the film festival, the film revolves around the struggles faced by Meghna Sahoo who became India’s first transgender taxi driver. The film also showcases her life’s journey, her marriage, and her struggles to help each & every one of the transgender community, helping them improve their livelihood.

Talking about the same director Jitesh Kumar Parida says, “I am thrilled by the response our trailer and poster received at the most prestigious film festival. The film is very special as I feel stories like Meghna’s need to be told and should be known by all. She is an inspiration to her community and all of us. I hope we are able to do justice to the film. We are planning to release the film in theatres soon.”

The film is shot in Odisha. Jitesh Kumar himself is from the same land and believes that Odisha is India’s international destination for filmmakers says, “It was a dream come true for me. I have fulfilled the promise I made 3 years back at Cannes of making the film from my own land (Odisha) as it has huge potential for world cinema.”

The trailer was launched by ’83’, Wishlist, and San84 justice actor who is also the producer of this film when asked about his though he says, “Jitesh Kumar and i have produced this film along with a few other co-producers. Our lead actor Deb who is well known in the Odia film industry has wonderfully portrayed the character of Meghna Sahoo. I really believe that our team has worked hard for this film and hope to receive love from audiences.”

Jitesh Kumar and his film have been appreciated by all at the festival, Pushpinder from the UK film festival congratulated him to pick such a sensitive subject to make his debut film, and among the others director, Rahat Kazmi said that this shows language is not a barrier for the cinema and Cannes will ensure this film gets noticed internationally as well. The launch was graced by Inaam ul Haq Actor, actor Rishi Bhutani, and Rahat Kazmi.

Produced by Jitesh Kumar Films & RR Motion Pictures (UK) Ltd, Co-produced by Mohit Kumar Puri & Himadri Tanaya Das, and Associate Producers include Thamrita Mohan Sambhuti, Soma Kiran Jena, Rajashree Mohapatra. Directed by Jitesh Kumar Parida the film stars Dev, Usashi Misra, Hara Rath, Ranbeir Kalsi, and Prasanjit Mohapatra.