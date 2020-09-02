Director Krishna Bhatt to start filming Maaya 4 in October

The erotic thriller series ‘Maaya’, produced by Vikram Bhatt’s Loneranger Productions, is all set for its fourth season. Season 4 will be helmed by Krishna Bhatt and the shoot will start from mid-October 2020.

The thriller drama had three successful seasons in the past. The young talented filmmaker was also bestowed the Best Director award for Maaya 3 by Talent track (Best digital content awards in India).

When asked about Maaya 4 she says,” We have been receiving tons of love for the content we create and one of the best and most loved shows that we have have produced has been ‘Maaya’. So, we decided to make a Season 4 of the series. Each of these series has its own stories of love – scorned relationship which makes it more intense.”

Adding to it she says,”The motion picture industry in India is evolving. Audiences have become more aware about the content they watch. They want the story to be relevant and that is where Maaya stands out. I as a filmmaker want to make more such content for every possible platform and tell such amazing stories.”