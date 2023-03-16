Director Mira Nair is all praise for actress Kaveri Seth after watching Gulmohar

It’s a dream debut for Kaveri Seth, to be a part of a beautiful story that has been told with such honesty, and that is resonating across generations. Working alongside legends like Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore in Disney+ Hotstar’s recently released movie ‘Gulmohar’, Kaveri plays one of the lead characters in the ensemble, Divya, married to Aditya (Suraj Sharma).

The young actress is receiving a lot of positive reviews from the audience and critics alike for her strong presence on-screen and nuanced performance. Interestingly, before foraying into acting, Kaveri had assisted ace director Mira Nair during the shoot of BBC’s A Suitable Boy and Monsoon Wedding Musical.

After watching the film, Mira Nair is all praise for her ex-assistant, “ It gives me immense pleasure and pride that the director Rahul Chittella has made Gulmohar with my ex-assistant Kaveri Seth.” Rahul Chittella, who is a long-time associate of Mira Nair first met Kaveri when she was assisting Mira, eventually asking her to audition for his film Gulmohar.

“Kaveri is fresh, alluring and so comfortable in the character, with splendid ease”, says Mira Nair on Kaveri’s portrayal of Divya, a deeply empathetic and determined young woman who rises above the challenge to strike a balance between her thriving career and her marriage with Aditya (Suraj Sharma).

Sharing her gratitude towards Mira Nair, Kaveri Seth says- “Mira knew I was interested in acting, and I’m grateful to her for giving me the push to pursue it – she said I was meant for it. Being an actor requires a lot of patience, and you’ve got to have thick skin to handle the constant rejection, the waiting and the potential criticism that comes with the job. Mira is one of the strongest, most resilient women I’ve had the privilege of knowing and learning from. It’s one of the reasons why I’m still here, doing what I’m doing as an actor.”