Director Santosh Davakhar’s Gondhal makes history as the world’s first fully visual-dubbed film across 7languages

In a landmark moment for Marathi cinema, director Santosh Davakhar’s Gondhal is set to make a significant global impact. The film has been dubbed into seven languages using cutting-edge visual dubbing technology, making it the first film in the world to achieve 100% visual dubbing. Alongside Marathi, Gondhal will now be accessible to audiences in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

Right from its inception, Gondhal has garnered attention for its unique storytelling and compelling narrative. Rooted in a rural backdrop and deeply connected to cultural traditions, the film transcends conventional entertainment to offer an immersive emotional experience. Its strong presence at national and international film festivals has further validated its cinematic excellence. The film has received multiple prestigious awards for its direction, cinematography, and powerful storytelling, and is also set to enter the race for India’s official selection to the Oscars.

In a significant achievement, Gondhal has brought laurels to Indian cinema by securing recognition at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) after a gap of nearly six years.

Further cementing its place on the global stage, the film has also achieved a rare milestone by earning honours from the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI), an institution established in 1926. In its nearly century-long history, Gondhal stands out as one of the few Marathi films to receive this prestigious recognition, marking a proud moment for regional Indian cinema.

Adding new wings to its successful journey, Gondhal is now ready to reach audiences worldwide. Leveraging advanced VFX and AI-driven technology, the film ensures that not just the audio but also the lip movements of characters are seamlessly synchronized with each language. This innovation allows viewers across regions to experience the film in a more natural and relatable manner. While visual dubbing has previously been used selectively for lead characters, Gondhal stands out as the first film to implement it comprehensively across the entire film. The intricate VFX process for this achievement took approximately six months to complete.

This milestone is being recognized as a significant step forward for Indian cinema. Recently, special Marathi screenings of the film were held at Ravindra Natya Mandir in Mumbai and Suchitra Film Society in Bengaluru, both of which received an overwhelming response from audiences.

Sharing his thoughts, director Santosh Davakhar said, “Gondhal is an honest journey of our soil, culture, and emotions. Taking this story to audiences across the globe in multiple languages is a matter of immense pride for us. Our aim has always been to showcase Maharashtra’s rich traditions and the essence of its folk culture to the world. Through this effort, we hope to preserve and celebrate this heritage while making it accessible to a wider audience. With visual dubbing technology, viewers in every language will experience the film in a way that feels authentic and emotionally connected.”

Gondhal is written, directed, and conceptualized by Santosh Davakhar and produced under Davakhar Films, with Diksha Davakhar as co-producer. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Kishore Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh, Yogesh Soman, Nishad Bhoi, Anuj Prabhu, Madhavi Juvekar, and Aishwarya Shinde, among others. Elevating the film further is its music by legendary composers Ilaiyaraaja and sung by Ajay Gogavale.

Meanwhile, dialogue promos of Gondhal in all seven languages will be released on YouTube by the end of April.