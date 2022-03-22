“Director Suresh Triveni is a masterclass in writing, directing, acting and music!,” – Jalsa music composer Gaurav Chatterji 

Music Composer Gaurav Chatterji best known for his composition of song Phoonk Phoonk from Ginny Weds Sunny, films like Jai Mummy Di, Aafat-e-Ishq, short film Biscuit and bengali single Mon Ke Bojhai with Sona Mahoapatra now has composed the song Thehar and background score for film Jalsa starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. Helmed by director Suresh Triveni, it is streaming on Amazon Prime from 18th March.

Sharing about about kind of responses he is receiving he says,”I have been getting a very good response for the music of the film. Unknown people have reached out to me after watching the film, expressing their appreciation. Critics have been appreciative of the background score and how the music has also woven a narrative along with the film. Some of them have called the music having a character of its own and how it has added more layers to the storytelling.”

He continues,”I am overwhelmed to receive such a response! It’s the best thing for an artist when people connect with their work. The discussions, debates, long nights all have paid off.”

Sharing his working experience with Jalsa director Suresh Triveni he stated,”Suresh Triveni is a masterclass in writing, directing, acting and music! He has a ear for good music, so that motived me to give my best. He liked the blend of Indian Classical and world music (Persian, Western Classical, Electronic) music that I shared with him and he kept inspiring me to push the envelope. I am very proud of the music we have created for Jalsa!”

Sharing about his training in music he says,”I have grown up listening to ghazals from my father, who loves music. So that set the foundation for Indian Classical at a very early age. There after I have been fortunate to learn from several teachers along the way. I started with tabla, then Piano and then vocals. I still continue to learn from people I work and interact with.”

Lastly, Sharing about his upcoming projects he tells,”I am doing the album for Tiku Weds Sheru. The sound scape of that is very different from Jalsa.”