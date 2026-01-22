Director Vishal Bhardwaj reveals Triptii Dimri was his first choice as the leading lady of O’ Romeo

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O’ Romeo is one of the most anticipated films coming up on 13th February. During the trailer launch event held today, 21st January, director Vishal Bhardwaj opened up about casting Triptii Dimri as the film’s leading lady and praised her emotional intelligence. He even revealed watching Triptii starrer Bulbbul, Qala and Animal, and revealed his admiration that she continues to wear simplicity the way she did before, even after tasting success.

Talking about getting Triptii Dimri onboard, Vishal Bhardwaj shared, “I had to see her previous work. This is one of the most beautiful feminine characters created in this script. Maine Triptii Dimri ki Bulbbul, Qala aur Animal bhi dekhi hai. Shahid ko yaad hai jab maine pehli baar script sunayi thi, he asked me, ‘who do you see in this film as Afsha?’ and my first choice was Triptii – koi doosra ya teesra tha hi nahi. Triptii fit ho rahi thi. Ek hoti hai intelligence aur ek hoti hai emotional intelligence. Mujhe lagta hai ki kisi bhi actor mein agar emotional intelligence hai aur wo camera shy nahi hai, toh phir aap unme se bahot kuch nikaal sakte hai. Triptii se mil ke, baat kar ke I got the feeling that she had that spark. Aur mai bahot baar surprise hua hu. She’s amazing when you see her on-screen.”

Further, the director playfully described Triptii as ‘soom’, someone who knows everything but pretends otherwise. “Triptii ke andar jo emotional intelligence hai, wo bahot hi khoobsurat hai. Jo sabse khoobsurat baat hai wo ye hai ki wo Pahaadi hai, Uttaranchal se aati hai. Usne apni saadgi nahi chodi hai, wo khushboo usne nahi chodi hai. Success aane ke bawajood Triptii wahi hai jo Triptii thi. And I hope unhe success aur mile aur wo aise hi rahe,” he added.

As the leading lady Afsha, Triptii adds weight to the film’s emotional world, with an intense chemistry with co-star Shahid Kapoor – one that’s oscillating between passion, obsession and resentment. The trailer teases at love gone toxic, adding an emotional layer to the otherwise action-packed plot.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’ Romeo brings together Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Farida Jalal. O’Romeo is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13, 2025, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.