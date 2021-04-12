Director Vivek Agnihotri deletes all his posts from Instagram

National award winner Vivek Agnihotri’s fans found out that he has deleted all his existing posts from social media. Vivek Agnihotri, who is active on social media, has removed all his Instagram posts. While the filmmaker hasn’t revealed the reason for the same, and he had uploaded PAUSE post on Instagram, the Internet was busy guessing the possible factors behind this move. Some of his fans were baffled to see his profile with no posts.

According to sources “The instagram followers of Vivek Agnihotri were shocked when they found all Instagram posts of the director missing. Fans started wondering if Agnihotri’s account was hacked. Some fans also started speculating that it might be a strategy for an upcoming film.”

Further added “National award winner Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has deleted all his posts, related to replies and other media, he has not ‘vanished’ from the micro-blogging site. however, he has not deleted his Instagram, which indicates that this might be a social media strategy for an upcoming film.”

On the work front, Following the huge critical acclaim of Agnihotri’s last release,’ The Tashkent Files’ in April 2019, the filmmaker-author has completed the shoot of The Kashmir Files film. The filmmaker believes ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a small step towards letting the world, especially his countrymen, know about the plight of Kashmiri Hindus. Featuring Anupam Kher in a pivotal role, ‘The Kashmir Files’is slated to release in 2021.