Director’s Guild of America honours Karishma Dev Dube as the Best Asian American Student Filmmaker for Bittu

Adding yet another feather to its cap, Indian Women Rising’s inaugural project ‘Bittu’ bags another honour as Karishma Dev Dube wins the ‘Best Asian American Student Filmmaker’ award at the ‘Director’s Guild of America’ for ‘Bittu’.

Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana and Ruchikaa Kapoor unified to launch ‘Indian Women Rising’, a cinema collective, with an aim to discover Indian female talent in cinema and expand its scope of marketing, sales and distribution pushing the boundaries of geographical locations.

Karishma Dev Dube has bagged the ‘Best Asian American Student Filmmaker Award in East Region’ for Bittu at the 26th Annual DGA Student Film Awards for African American, Asian American, Latino and women directors, which are designed to honor, encourage and bring attention to exceptional diverse directors in film schools and universities across America.

Talking about the win, Karishma Dev Dube shares, “It feels really special to be recognised by the DGA. I’m grateful to the team behind Bittu. We dedicated ourselves to protecting and encouraging our young leads around which this story and the set revolves. In turn, they took the responsibility so seriously, it left us all inspired. I’m proud to represent their work on this platform.”

Indian Women Rising in a joint statement expressed their joy saying, “It is an extremely proud moment for us as. Karishma Dev Dube is an incredible storyteller. Bittu is the result of an earnest story and sincere efforts of the powerful team behind it. The movie has made a strong impact on us and we wish to share the experience with everyone. We are glad that the film is resonating with people and winning the much deserved appreciation.”

Recipient of the Student’s Oscar (Silver medal), ‘Bittu’ is currently in the race for Oscars and is regarded as one of the most promising contenders at the run.

The maiden presentation of Indian Women Rising, a cinema collective, the internationally acclaimed ‘Bittu’ has been screened at several prestigious film festivals including the BFI London Film Festival, Telluride, Palm Springs Shortfest & Dharmshala Film Festival to name just a few.