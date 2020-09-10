Disha Patani resumes work after lockdown

The lockdown has now eased a little and everyone has resumed work life adhering to the new normal. Disha Patani too finally resumes shoot and shares a still while she is all dressed up!

Disha Patani took to her social media recently and shared, “Finally we’re back 😍❤️”

The capture shows how the work has begun ticking all the boxes of the new normal and how her team is all smiles while she gets ready for her camera shot.

Disha has been following strenous workout while staying at home as she was preparing for Radhe for which she has started shooting for. Apart from Radhe Disha also has another project in the pipeline being Ek Villain 2 reuniting with Malang director Mohit Suri.