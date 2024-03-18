Disney+ Hotstar launches the title track of Lootere by Achint Thakkar

When in the face of danger, the stakes are high and so are the beats! If the gripping trailer of Disney+ Hotstar’s Lootere got your heart pumped up then get ready to jam to it with the groovy theme song presented by Sony Music and composed by the hit-maker composer Achint Thakkar. Director Jai Mehta and Showrunner Hansal Mehta’s collaboration with the music composer Achint Thakkar in the past has churned out some of the most viral tunes. With the Lootere theme song, the adrenaline rush that we see, will surely be the soundtrack to be played on loop! Anchor up as Disney+ Hotstar takes you on a thrilling voyage with Lootere streaming exclusively from 22nd March 2024 onwards.

Talking about the collaboration, showrunner Hansal Mehta said, “There are multiple elements that drive a thriller – visuals, performance and music. I have collaborated with Achint Thakkar for Scam 1992 and Scoop. He gets mood, pace and story just right. His music is contemporary, moody, subversive and never stereotypical. Lootere also needed music that could represent its action, drama, and thrill and Achint has done exactly that. I hope viewers of Disney+ Hotstar enjoy the song and feel the thumping adrenaline.”

Director Jai Mehta added, “Achint and I go way back. We’ve known each other since college. He’s always had a distinct sound and style. We share a common love for music. I have seen him grow as a musician and composer. Working with Achint was a no-brainer. Not only is he my closest collaborator, he’s also my closest friend. We’ve got a smooth working rhythm when it comes to telling stories through music. Lootere is fresh, energetic and exciting, it’s something nobody has seen before. And just like the show, the soundtrack has the same spirit. Achint took my vision and ran with it. What he has created is absolutely phenomenal. I can easily say, this is his best work yet. And together, we’ll continue to deliver some memorable sounds and music to the audiences.”

On creating the theme track for Lootere, composer Achint Thakkar said, “The creative partnership of Hansal sir and Jai is phenomenal. The kind of stories they have for the audience is beyond anyone’s imagination and with Disney+ Hotstar’s Lootere, they are introducing a world that may sound utopian but has a strong relevance to the world we live in. I was mesmerized with this world and that inspired the theme song for the series. I have worked with Hansal sir and Jai before but Lootere is a remarkable addition to our long-standing partnership. I’m glad that the theme song is finally out for the audience to enjoy.”