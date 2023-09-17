Divine attends Nas’ 50th birthday celebrations in New York

Hip-Hop turned 50 and so did the Grammy-winning Queensbridge rap icon Nasir Jones, born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, marking a milestone celebration in the city of New York.

On September 14 the most influential rapper in hip-hop history brought out industry peers and celebrity friends to usher in the golden jubilee celebrations.

The star-studded celebration was attended by various cult figures in rap music, art and cinema, including Kendrick Lamar, Diddy, Q-Tip, The Roots, Fat Joe, Raekwon, N.O.R.E., Jadakiss, Mary J. Blige, Styles P, DJ Premier, Hit-Boy, AZ, Havoc, Chris Rock and Robert De Niro.

Joining the guest list of entertainment power players and music elites was Indian hip hop heavyweight DIVINE, BORN Vivian Fernandez, who is often considered as a protégé of Nas. Sharing videos and pictures from the party on his social media, Divine was notably the only artist of South Asian descent present at Escobar’s glittering do. Divine’s historic appearance at the birthday festivity arrives amidst his ongoing ‘Baazigar World Tour’ featuring Riar Saab, across Australia, United States Of America, Canada and United Kingdom. Famed American viral rapper Armani White made a special on-stage appearance at the Indian hip hop moghul’s New York show.

Wishing his mentor Divine says, “Wish you many more blessings, Escobar. You continue to push boundaries and leave an unprecedented impact on rap even after 30 years. Thank you for being a rock-solid mentor; and thank you for what you’ve done for hip-hop. Happy born day to my all-time favourite and one of the most influential lyricists in hip-hop history. Grateful to be inspired by you and to know you in real life!”

The rapper’s milestone birthday was honored by celebrity friends and family with posts on social media and messages pouring in from Fabolous, DJ Khaled, Snoop Dogg and Nas’ actress cousin, Yara Shahidi.

In addition to commemorating his birthday, Nas released Magic III. The 15-track project, home of the song ‘Never Die’ featuring Lil Wayne, is the third and final instalment to the Magic series, marking the end of his yearslong run with super producer Hit-Boy.